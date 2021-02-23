CDW Corporation (CDW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 24, 2021

CDW Corporation (CDW) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CDW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.26% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CDW was $159.32, representing a -1.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $162.42 and a 117.09% increase over the 52 week low of $73.39.

CDW is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and Chewy, Inc. (CHWY). CDW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.45. Zacks Investment Research reports CDW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.96%, compared to an industry average of 1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CDW Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CDW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CDW as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC)

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC)

VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (VTRN)

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QTEC with an increase of 26.92% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CDW at 10000%.

