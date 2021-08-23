CDW Corporation (CDW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 24, 2021

CDW Corporation (CDW) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CDW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CDW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $195.77, the dividend yield is .82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CDW was $195.77, representing a -1.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $199.05 and a 84.92% increase over the 52 week low of $105.87.

CDW is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as SAP SE (SAP) and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). CDW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.54. Zacks Investment Research reports CDW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.6%, compared to an industry average of 7.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CDW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CDW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CDW as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (CDW)

VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (CDW)

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (CDW)

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (CDW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QTEC with an increase of 14.24% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CDW at 2.78%.

