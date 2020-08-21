CDW Corporation (CDW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 24, 2020

CDW Corporation (CDW) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CDW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CDW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $112.32, the dividend yield is 1.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CDW was $112.32, representing a -23.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $146.09 and a 53.05% increase over the 52 week low of $73.39.

CDW is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and Wayfair Inc. (W). CDW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.11. Zacks Investment Research reports CDW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.39%, compared to an industry average of 2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CDW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

