CDW Corporation Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 4.0% to hit US$4.8b. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$1.33, some 9.2% above whatthe analysts had expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:CDW Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from CDW's ten analysts is for revenues of US$18.6b in 2021, which would reflect an okay 2.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to accumulate 5.4% to US$5.43. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$18.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.25 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on CDW's earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$137, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values CDW at US$150 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$120. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that CDW's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 2.8% increase next year well below the historical 7.7%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 7.7% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than CDW.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around CDW's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that CDW's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for CDW going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for CDW you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.