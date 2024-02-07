CDW Corporation Adds 6% On Raising Buyback Authorization

(RTTNews) - Shares of CDW Corporation (CDW), a provider of information technology solutions, are rising more than 6% Wednesday morning after the company raised its share repurchase authorization by $750 million.

"The $750 million authorization is incremental to the approximately $338 million remaining from the previous repurchase program as of December 31, 2023," the company said in a statement.

CDW also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share to be paid on March 12, to shareholders of record on February 26.

CDW is at $244.52 currently. It has traded in the range of $160.66 - $242.56 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.