CDW Corp. CFO Collin Kebo To Retire - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CDW Corp. (CDW) announced that Collin Kebo, chief financial officer, plans to retire upon completion of a search and successful transition process for his successor. Kebo joined the company in 2008 as vice president, financial planning and analysis; assumed responsibilities as CFO for international operations in 2015; and became CFO of CDW in January 2018.

CDW Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share to be paid on June 10, 2021 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 25, 2021. This represents a 5.3 percent increase over last year's dividend.

CDW Corp. delivered a 26 percent year-over-year increase in first quarter non-GAAP net income per share. The company now expects 2021 constant currency non-GAAP net income per share growth of low double-digits.

