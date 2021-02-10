Markets
CDW

CDW Corp. Board Approves $1.25 Bln Share Repurchase Increase; Hikes Dividend - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - CDW Corp. (CDW), a multi-brand provider of information technology solutions, said Wednesday that its board of directors has authorized a $1.25 billion increase to the company's share repurchase program and also declared a quarterly cash dividend.

The cash dividend of $0.40 per common share to be paid on March 10, 2021 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 25, 2021. This represents a 5.3 percent increase over last year's dividend.

The company noted that the $1.25 billion authorization is incremental to the $338 million unused in the repurchase program as of December 31, 2020. The program was initially authorized for $500 million in November 2014, and reauthorized for an incremental $750 million in both May 2016 and August 2017, and $1 billion in February 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CDW

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More