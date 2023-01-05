Markets
CDW Corp. Appoints Christine Leahy As Board Chair

January 05, 2023 — 09:07 am EST

(RTTNews) - CDW Corporation (CDW), an IT company, said on Thursday that it has unanimously appointed its President and Chief Executive Officer, Christine Leahy, as Board Chair.

Leahy became CEO in 2019, after holding various leadership roles since joining CDW in 2002.

David Nelms has transitioned from his role as Board Chair and will continue to serve the firm as Lead Independent Director, the company said.

In addition, the company said Marc Jones has been elected to the Board of Directors, effective January 4, 2023.

