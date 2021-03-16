Markets
CDW

CDW Corp. Acquires Amplified IT - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - CDW Corp. (CDW) has acquired Amplified IT, an education-focused consultancy. As a Google Premium education partner, Amplified IT and its team of Google Cloud professionals provide insights, services, consulting, and solutions to enable and empower schools to get the most out of the Google Cloud. Amplified IT is Google's leading K12 Services Partner.

Joe Simone, vice president education sales, CDW, said: "With Amplified IT alongside our education team, we have more robust Google Cloud capabilities to help our customers maximize their return on education technology investments, ultimately creating more engaging learning experiences for students."

CDW Corp. expects Amplified IT to be minimally accretive to the company's 2021 non-GAAP earnings per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CDW

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular