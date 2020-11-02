CDW Corp (CDW) Surpasses Q3 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

CDW Corporation CDW reported better-than-expected results for third-quarter 2020. The company’s third-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.83 comfortably surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48. Moreover, the reported figure increased 8%, year over year, mainly on improved product margin, better product mix, lower interest expenses and reduction in effective tax rate.

The company’s quarterly revenues of $4.76 billion outpaced the consensus mark of $4.54 billion. However, the top-line figure fell 3.1% year over year on a reported basis and decreased 3.3% on constant currency. Weakness in corporate demand due to the pandemic-induced economic and business disruptions primarily hurt CDW’s sales during the reported quarter.

Quarter in Detail

Net sales of CDW’s Corporate segment, amounting to $1.66 billion, witnessed a 13.2% decline on a year-over-year basis.

The Small Business segment’s net sales of $337 million dropped 12.7% year over year.

Coming to the Public segment, net sales of $2.29 billion climbed 9.2% from the year-earlier quarter. Moreover, revenues from Government and Education customers were up 6.8% and 33.6%, respectively. However, sales to Healthcare customers slid 26.5%.

Net sales in Other (Canadian and UK operations) were down 8.2% to $466 million.

CDW’s gross profit of $826 million inched up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Gross margin expanded 80 basis points (bps) to 17.4% on solid product margin and lower cost of goods sold.

Non-GAAP operating income grew 1.5% year over year to $386 million. Additionally, non-GAAP operating margin advanced 30 bps to 8.1% chiefly on higher gross margin, partially offset by inflated operating expenses.

Net interest expenses declined 5.1% year on year to $40 million.

Non-GAAP effective tax rate for the September-end quarter was 23.3%, lower than the year-ago quarter’s 25.8%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

CDW exited the July-September quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.25 billion compared with the $958 million witnessed at the end of the previous quarter.

The company has a long-term debt of $3.92 billion compared with the prior quarter’s $4.13 billion.

CDW generated $738.4 million of cash flow from operational activities in the first nine months of 2020.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

CDW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Zoom Video Communications ZM, Sapiens International Corporation N.V. SPNS and STMicroelectronics N.V. STM, all flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The long-term earnings growth rate for Zoom, Sapiens and STMicroelectronics is currently pegged at 25%, 5%, and 5%, respectively.

