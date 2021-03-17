CDW Corp (CDW) Scoops Up Amplified IT, Boosts K12 Footprint

CDW Corporation CDW recently announced the acquisition of education consultancy firm, Amplified IT, for an undisclosed amount to help customers maximize their return on investments in education technology.



The current learn-from-home wave and advanced subjects of study are increasingly demanding stronger technology. This is a major challenge being faced by educational institutions currently. This buyout will enhance learning experiences for students.



Notably, Amplified IT is a leading K12 Services Partner of Alphabet’s GOOGL Google. The company has also received the Google Cloud Global Partner Award for Customer Success for Education. The integration of Amplified IT’s expertise in educator support and technical skills with CDW’s scale and significant market position in education is expected to help schools leverage technologies to achieve even more efficient educational outcomes.

CDW is looking at acquisitions to supplement organic growth. Its buyout of cloud-native services, software development solutions provider, IGNW, last year, strengthened its capabilities to support the digital transformations of customers.



The acquisition of Aptris in 2019 enhanced the company’s IT Service Management solution capabilities, including consulting, advisory and development services. In the same year, the buyout of Scalar Decisions broadened CDW Canada’s solutions portfolio, deepened its technical skillset and extended its geographic reach.



The company’s purchase of Kelway TopCo (later rebranded it to CDW UK) in 2015 improved its ability to provide IT solutions for U.S.-based customers with multinational locations. The company’s footprint in the United Kingdom also grew with this transaction.



Importantly, growth in the education end market is benefiting CDW. In its last reported quarter, revenues from Education customers were up a whopping 142.3% year on year, offsetting other pandemic-induced weaknesses.



Notably, per Mordor Intelligence, the K-12 Education market is projected to witness a CAGR of 31.6% from 2021 to 2026. Being a leading provider of information technology solutions to education sector customers, CDW expects to boost its presence in the K12 and Higher Education markets with the buyout of Amplified IT.

CDW currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



A couple of other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Skyworks Solutions SWKS and Micron Technology MU, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The long-term earnings growth rate for Skyworks Solutions and Micron are currently pegged at 18.98% and 9.21%, respectively.

