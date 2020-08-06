CDW Corp (CDW) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Down Y/Y
CDW Corporation CDW reported better-than-expected results for second-quarter 2020.
The company’s second-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.56 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35. The reported figure, however, declined 2.6% year over year mainly on lower revenues.
The company’s quarterly revenues of $4.37 billion outpaced the consensus mark of $4.32 billion. However, the top-line figure fell 5.7% year over year on a reported basis and decreased 5.3% on constant currency. Weakness in corporate demand due to the pandemic-induced economic and business disruptions, along with unfavorable currency-exchange rates, mainly hurt CDW’s sales during the reported quarter.
Quarter in Detail
Net sales of CDW’s Corporate segment, amounting to $1.56 billion, registered a 17.3% decline on a year-over-year basis.
The Small Business segment’s net sales of $302 million dropped 19.9% year over year.
Coming to the Public segment, net sales of $2.02 billion climbed 9.9% from the year-earlier quarter. Moreover, revenues from Government and Education customers were up 24.4% and 13.3%, respectively. However, sales to Healthcare customers slid 12.8%.
Net sales in Other (Canadian and UK operations) were down 8.4% to $484 million.
CDW’s gross profit of $747 million dipped 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Yet, gross margin expanded 40 basis points (bps) to 17.1% on solid product margin and lower cost of goods sold.
Non-GAAP operating income fell 5.6% year over year to $338 million. However, non-GAAP operating margin remained flat at 7.7%.
Effective tax rate for the June-end quarter was 22.9%, lower than the year-ago quarter’s 24.7%.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
CDW exited the April-June quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $958 million compared with the $214 million witnessed at the end of the previous quarter.
The company has a long-term debt of $4.13 billion compared with the prior quarter’s $3.56 billion.
CDW generated $515.8 million of cash flow from operational activities in the first-half of 2020.
