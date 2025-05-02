CDW (CDW) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from CDW (CDW) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.96 per share, indicating an increase of 2.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.89 billion, representing an increase of 0.4% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 2.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific CDW metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Public- Government' reaching $497.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Public' will reach $1.73 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Public- Healthcare' will likely reach $630.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Small Business' at $380.47 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Public- Education' to come in at $601.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Corporate' should come in at $2.16 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Other' of $637.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Major Product and Services- Other' will reach $25.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Major Product and Services- Hardware- Notebooks/Mobile Devices' should arrive at $1.18 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Major Product and Services- Hardware- Netcomm Products' stands at $587.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Major Product and Services- Hardware- Desktops' will reach $260.28 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Major Product and Services- Hardware' to reach $3.54 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.1% year over year.



Shares of CDW have experienced a change of +7.2% in the past month compared to the -0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CDW is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

