CDW (CDW) Price Target Increased by 10.04% to 261.25

The average one-year price target for CDW (NasdaqGS:CDW) has been revised to 261.25 / share. This is an increase of 10.04% from the prior estimate of 237.40 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 231.29 to a high of 287.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.72% from the latest reported closing price of 247.11 / share.

CDW Declares $0.62 Dividend

On February 7, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share ($2.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 26, 2024 will receive the payment on March 12, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.62 per share.

At the current share price of $247.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.00%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.15%, the lowest has been 0.80%, and the highest has been 1.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.91 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.55%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1648 funds or institutions reporting positions in CDW. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 3.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDW is 0.38%, a decrease of 0.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 141,626K shares. The put/call ratio of CDW is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 5,209K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,533K shares, representing a decrease of 6.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 7.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,179K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,197K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 13.62% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,977K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,738K shares, representing a decrease of 19.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 14.44% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,465K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,683K shares, representing an increase of 22.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 84.00% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,221K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,209K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 13.00% over the last quarter.

CDW Background Information

CDW Corporation is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs approximately 10,000 coworkers. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the company generated Net sales over $18 billion.

