CDW (CDW) Declares $0.59 Dividend

CDW said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share ($2.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.59 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 24, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 25, 2023 will receive the payment on June 13, 2023.

At the current share price of $163.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.44%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.14%, the lowest has been 0.80%, and the highest has been 1.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.71 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.55%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1589 funds or institutions reporting positions in CDW. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 2.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDW is 0.41%, an increase of 14.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.90% to 144,584K shares. The put/call ratio of CDW is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.12% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for CDW is 205.02. The forecasts range from a low of 175.74 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.12% from its latest reported closing price of 163.86.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CDW is 25,933MM, an increase of 13.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.52.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 6,781K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,092K shares, representing a decrease of 4.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 17.97% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,978K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,227K shares, representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 1.29% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,406K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,913K shares, representing a decrease of 11.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 3.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,119K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,033K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 7.91% over the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 3,305K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,810K shares, representing a decrease of 15.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 99.91% over the last quarter.

CDW Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CDW Corporation is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs approximately 10,000 coworkers. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the company generated Net sales over $18 billion.

