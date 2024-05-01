CDW Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CDW

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $220.62, changing hands as low as $217.21 per share. CDW Corp shares are currently trading down about 9.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CDW's low point in its 52 week range is $162.59 per share, with $263.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $219.95. The CDW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

