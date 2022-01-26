CDW Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CDW

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $185.13, changing hands as high as $186.41 per share. CDW Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CDW's low point in its 52 week range is $130.22 per share, with $208.705 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $186.21. The CDW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

