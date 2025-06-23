$CDTX stock is up 93% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CDTX stock has now risen 93% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $163,368,259 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CDTX:
$CDTX Insider Trading Activity
$CDTX insiders have traded $CDTX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRYSA MINEO has made 2 purchases buying 3,320 shares for an estimated $73,895 and 0 sales.
- LESLIE TARI (CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) sold 1,773 shares for an estimated $38,939
- SHANE WARD (COO & CLO) sold 1,664 shares for an estimated $36,542
$CDTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $CDTX stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 620,046 shares (+167.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,355,790
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP added 504,542 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,867,834
- MONASHEE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 369,099 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,921,381
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 299,853 shares (+703.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,458,833
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 292,072 shares (+134.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,291,230
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 287,775 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,198,673
- VR ADVISER, LLC added 285,795 shares (+37.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,156,024
$CDTX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CDTX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/23/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/12/2025
$CDTX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CDTX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CDTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Seamus Fernandez from Guggenheim set a target price of $50.0 on 05/16/2025
- Roy Buchanan from JMP Securities set a target price of $46.0 on 03/12/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.