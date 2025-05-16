$CDTX stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CDTX stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,711,746 of trading volume.

$CDTX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CDTX:

$CDTX insiders have traded $CDTX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LESLIE TARI (CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) sold 1,773 shares for an estimated $38,939

SHANE WARD (COO & CLO) sold 1,664 shares for an estimated $36,542

$CDTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $CDTX stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CDTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CDTX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/12/2025

