$CDTX stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CDTX stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,711,746 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CDTX:
$CDTX Insider Trading Activity
$CDTX insiders have traded $CDTX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LESLIE TARI (CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) sold 1,773 shares for an estimated $38,939
- SHANE WARD (COO & CLO) sold 1,664 shares for an estimated $36,542
$CDTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $CDTX stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP added 504,542 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,867,834
- BVF INC/IL added 389,731 shares (+55.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,475,969
- MONASHEE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 369,099 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,921,381
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 327,199 shares (+765.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,795,109
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 299,853 shares (+703.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,458,833
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 292,072 shares (+134.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,291,230
- VR ADVISER, LLC added 285,795 shares (+37.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,156,024
$CDTX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CDTX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/12/2025
