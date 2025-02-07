$CDT stock is up 103% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CDT stock has now risen 103% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $252,460,787 of trading volume.

$CDT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CDT:

$CDT insiders have traded $CDT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LTD NIRLAND has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,408,000 shares for an estimated $691,082.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CDT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $CDT stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $CDT on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

