$CDT stock is up 103% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CDT stock has now risen 103% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $252,460,787 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CDT:
$CDT Insider Trading Activity
$CDT insiders have traded $CDT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LTD NIRLAND has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,408,000 shares for an estimated $691,082.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CDT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $CDT stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 318,359 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $37,725
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 189,990 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $22,513
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 155,030 shares (+520.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,371
- UBS GROUP AG added 151,277 shares (+873.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,926
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 135,113 shares (+330.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,268
- MORGAN STANLEY added 126,848 shares (+223.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,031
- NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND removed 87,813 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,023
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $CDT on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.