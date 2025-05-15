CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited Files Annual Report Showing Decrease in Revenue and Net Income for Fiscal Year 2024

CDT Environmental Technology reported a 13% revenue decline for 2024 due to reduced demand amid China's economic downturn.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, revealing a 13% decline in total revenues to approximately $29.8 million, attributed to reduced demand amid China's economic downturn. Gross profit marginally decreased to about $11.2 million, despite improved operational efficiency. Operating expenses surged by 233.5% to roughly $9.2 million, primarily due to increased stock-based compensation and higher provisions for credit losses. Net income dropped by 80% to $1.4 million. The company remains optimistic about future growth opportunities, including new energy projects aimed at creating sustainable waste-to-energy solutions, while also managing a backlog of existing projects. CEO Li Yunwu emphasized the company's resilience and commitment to innovation despite the challenging market conditions.

Potential Positives

CDT achieved a 440-basis point increase in gross profit margin compared to the previous year, indicating improved operational efficiency despite decreased total revenues.

The company continues to invest in innovative solutions and potential new revenue streams, including collaborations for waste-to-energy projects, which could enhance future growth prospects.

CDT's working capital increased to approximately $26 million, suggesting improved liquidity and financial stability year-over-year.

The company maintains a strong commitment to sustainability through its waste treatment solutions, positioning itself as a leader in addressing environmental challenges in China.

Potential Negatives

Total revenues decreased by approximately $4.4 million, or 13.0%, compared to the previous year, indicating a significant decline in demand for the company's services amid economic downturn.

Total operating expenses increased by approximately $6.5 million or 233.5%, driven by stock-based compensation and a substantial provision for credit losses, raising concerns about financial management and credit risk.

Net income decreased by approximately $5.6 million, or 80.0%, signaling a severe drop in profitability that could affect investor confidence and future operational sustainability.

FAQ

What were CDT's total revenues for 2024?

CDT's total revenues for 2024 were approximately $29.8 million, representing a decrease of 13.0% compared to 2023.

Why did CDT's net income decline in 2024?

Net income decreased by approximately $5.6 million, or 80.0%, mainly due to reduced demand for the Company's services amid economic downturns.

What is the status of CDT's current projects?

As of March 31, 2025, CDT has two projects in backlog with a total tentative contracted amount of approximately $15.4 million.

How is CDT addressing sustainability in its business model?

CDT is collaborating to advance waste-to-energy solutions and seeks to convert waste into renewable energy opportunities.

Where can investors access CDT's annual report?

CDT's annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the SEC's website or CDT's website at https://www.cdthb.cn.

Full Release



SHENZHEN, China, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG) (“CDT”, the “Company”, or “we”), a leading provider of waste treatment systems and services throughout China, announced to today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 15, 2025. The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains CDT’s audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or CDT’s website at https://www.cdthb.cn.





All amounts are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise stated.







2025 Financial Results









Total revenues decreased by approximately $4.4 million, or 13.0%, to approximately $29.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to approximately $34.2 million for the same period in 2023. The decline was primarily attributable to reduced demand for the Company’s services amid the ongoing economic downturn in the PRC.











Total revenues decreased by approximately $4.4 million, or 13.0%, to approximately $29.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to approximately $34.2 million for the same period in 2023. The decline was primarily attributable to reduced demand for the Company's services amid the ongoing economic downturn in the PRC.



Gross profit decreased by approximately $0.1 million, or 1.2 %, to approximately $11.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, from approximately $11.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in gross profit is primarily due to the decrease in sewage treatment systems services revenue as discussed above.











Gross profit decreased by approximately $0.1 million, or 1.2 %, to approximately $11.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, from approximately $11.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in gross profit is primarily due to the decrease in sewage treatment systems services revenue as discussed above.



For the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, our overall gross profit margin was 37.4% and 33.0%, respectively. The 4.4% increase was primarily attributable to improved operational efficiency, including more effective utilization of labor costs in both sewage treatment system installations and sewage treatment services.











For the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, our overall gross profit margin was 37.4% and 33.0%, respectively. The 4.4% increase was primarily attributable to improved operational efficiency, including more effective utilization of labor costs in both sewage treatment system installations and sewage treatment services.



Total operating expenses increased by approximately $6.5 million or 233.5% to approximately $9.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 from approximately $2.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase was mainly attributable to approximately $0.5 million increase in stock-based compensation and the recording of a provision for credit losses, net of recoveries, of approximately $6.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net recovery of approximately $88,000 for the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher provisions made in 2024 in response to increased credit risk and collectability concerns.











Total operating expenses increased by approximately $6.5 million or 233.5% to approximately $9.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 from approximately $2.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase was mainly attributable to approximately $0.5 million increase in stock-based compensation and the recording of a provision for credit losses, net of recoveries, of approximately $6.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net recovery of approximately $88,000 for the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher provisions made in 2024 in response to increased credit risk and collectability concerns.



Net income decreased by approximately $5.6 million, or 80.0%, to $1.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, from approximately $7.0 million for the same period in 2023. The decline was primarily attributable to reduced demand for the Company’s services amid the ongoing economic downturn in the PRC.











Net income decreased by approximately $5.6 million, or 80.0%, to $1.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, from approximately $7.0 million for the same period in 2023. The decline was primarily attributable to reduced demand for the Company's services amid the ongoing economic downturn in the PRC.



As of December 31, 2024, our working capital was approximately $26.0 million compared to $24.2 million.













Business Update







As of March 31, 2025, the Company had two projects in backlog, which are referred to as the Xinjiang Project and Sichuan Anya Project. Both Xinjiang and Sichuan Anya Project were signed and commenced in August 2024. Per the agreements for the projects, the total tentative contracted amount of the two projects is approximately $15.4 million, and approximately $6.1 million for the Sichuan Anya Project.





The Company is also in the process of acquiring three projects for its sewage treatment systems, which are expected to be signed and commenced by the third quarter of 2025. There can be no guarantee that these remaining projects will be acquired, or that, even if they are acquired, that they will be completed in a timely manner or at all.







New Energy Opportunities to Diversify Revenue Streams and Support Resource Utilization and Sustainability Goals







CDT believes an essential step toward creating a “waste-free city” is waste-to-energy. The Company is actively collaborating with strong academic and industry partners, along with the relevant regulatory agencies, to advance the development of renewable energy sources. Together with its partners, the Company is seeking to harness high technology and natural sciences to generate a new range of resources from waste streams that could provide cleaner fuel options while removing waste from landfill and reducing methane emissions. The Company is currently in discussions with potential industry partners to convert organic solid waste into new energy and renewable energy to promote commercialization of market-ready innovative energy solutions needed to achieve sustainable development goals and carbon neutrality, laying a foundation for the Company’s future growth. The Company is currently engaged in the planning stages of this new energy opportunity, and therefore a number of uncertainties exist relating to the successful launch of this new project and the ability of the Company to create a new revenue stream in the future.







Li Yunwu, CEO of CDT, stated



“The economic challenges in China and delays in certain projects that we detailed in our interim report for 2024, persisted in the second half of the year, resulting in a 13% year-over-year decrease in revenue. However, we achieved a 440-basis point expansion in margin compared to last year due to continued cost-saving efforts and benefits from our 2024 restructuring actions. We are serving our customers more effectively and seeing a reduction in wasted time and effort internally, enabling our colleagues to move faster, with more focus and accountability. Despite current market volatility, we anticipate continued resilience in volumes, supported by the essential nature of our customers’ services.”





Li Yunwu added, “We also continued to invest in identifying breakthrough innovation opportunities that could create new revenue streams, while continuing to win and seek new projects in our core business and enhancing our sales and service expertise. These efforts aim to further strengthen CDT’s competitive position, enhance our customer value proposition, and create new growth opportunities for the future. We have successfully navigated economic cycles several times and we are confident that our strong execution capabilities will help us overcome future challenges and position us strongly for emerging market opportunities.





Overall, CDT’s business fundamentals are stable, and we expect the actions we implemented in 2024, along with our continued long-term investments in our team and businesses, will deliver exceptional total value to customers and improving returns for shareholders in 2025 and beyond.”







About CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited







CDT, headquartered in Shenzhen, China, is a leading national player in China’s waste treatment sector that designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and maintains sewage treatment systems and provides sewage treatment services in China, and is dedicated to promoting sustainable development through innovative solutions. Founded by pioneers in waste treatment, CDT aims to advance next-generation technologies that directly address environmental challenges and promote sustainable solutions. CDT is a recognized brand in China and is committed to innovation and customer satisfaction.





CDT’s mission is to help its customers achieve their critical infrastructure objectives while enabling positive changes in technological environmental protection. It collaborates with industry leaders, environmental experts, and stakeholders to develop and implement advanced waste treatment solutions. Recently listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, CDT is a prominent player in the waste treatment market, capable of providing comprehensive solutions to diverse customer needs, and has completed more than 150 plants across China.





For more information, visit CDT’s website at



https://www.cdthb.cn









Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of CDT and on information currently available to such management. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond CDT’s control. Words such as “will,” “future,” “expects,” “believes,” and “intends,” or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release, including statements regarding future events, future financial performance, business strategy and plans, and objectives of CDT for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Although CDT does not make forward-looking statements unless it believes it has a reasonable basis for doing so, CDT cannot guarantee their accuracy. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of CDT and its markets to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. CDT undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.







Investor and Media Contact









United States







TraDigital IR





Kevin McGrath





+1-646-418-7002









kevin@tradigitalir.com











Source: CDT Environmental Technology Holdings Limited





















CDT ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

































































December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023













































ASSETS











































OTHER ASSET









































Investment in subsidiaries









$





37,283,779













$





31,902,645













Total asset









$





37,283,779













$





31,902,645























































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY



















































































LIABILITIES









$





—













$





—





















































COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















































































SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY









































Ordinary shares, $0.0025 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 10,825,000 and 9,200,000 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023













27,063

















23,000













Additional paid-in capital













11,578,633

















7,453,265













Statutory reserves













3,433,589

















3,192,855













Retained earnings













24,455,403

















23,242,946













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(2,210,909





)













(2,009,421





)









Total shareholders’ equity













37,283,779

















31,902,645





















































Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity









$





37,283,779













$





31,902,645























CDT ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES











CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





























For the years ended December 31,









































2024

























2023

















Sewage treatment systems









$





28,417,150













$





32,267,593













Sewage treatment services and others













1,348,055

















1,942,326













Total revenues













29,765,205

















34,209,919





















































Sewage treatment systems













17,779,226

















21,630,216













Sewage treatment services and others













739,502

















1,194,817













Total cost of revenues













18,518,728

















22,825,033





















































Total gross profit









$





11,246,477













$





11,384,886





















































Less:









































Selling expense













108,637

















106,147













Depreciation expense













148,280

















165,683













Salary expense













255,049

















991,037













Rent













124,753

















214,701













Professional fee













1,296,218

















679,438













Other general and administrative expense













340,157

















623,660













Research and development expense













61,786

















80,948













Stock-based compensation













454,250

















—













Provision for (recovery from) credit loss, net













6,459,240

















(88,221





)









Other income (expense), net













(129,782





)













(183,559





)









Income before income taxes













1,868,325

















8,427,934













Income taxes expenses













462,043

















1,403,880













Net income













1,406,282

















7,024,054











