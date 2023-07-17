CDS panel rules UBS is sole successor to Credit Suisse after merger

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - A committee that reviews disputes in the credit default swaps (CDS) market said on Monday that UBS UBSG.S is the sole successor to Credit Suisse Group following the merger of the two banks.

This means that Credit Suisse will no longer be the reference entity for its outstanding CDS, which are a type of insurance against holding risky debt. Instead, UBS will become the new reference entity, with the effective date being June 12, when the merger was completed.

(Reporting by Chiara Elisei, editing by Karin Strohecker)

((Chiara.Elisei@thomsonreuters.com;))

