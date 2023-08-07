CDS panel rules no failure to pay credit event occurred at Casino

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - A panel that reviews disputes in the derivatives market ruled on Monday a "failure to pay" credit event had not occurred in relation to Casino Guichard Perrachon CASP.PA, dashing investors' hopes again for a payout on the company's credit default swaps (CDS).

The EMEA Credit Derivatives Determination Committee had (CDDC) met to discuss a number of questions raised by investors, it said on its website.

The latest statement comes after the panel had ruled in June that a "bankruptcy" credit event had not occurred. A number of circumstances can constitute a credit event that can trigger a payout on CDS, which insure against losses from exposure to corporate or sovereign debt

The cash-strapped French retailer Casino said in late July it had clinched a debt restructuring deal with investors led by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky to avert bankruptcy.

There were $428 million of net notional Casino CDS outstanding as of May 19, according to DTCC data. CASP5YEUAM=MG

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

