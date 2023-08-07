News & Insights

CDS panel rules no failure to pay credit event occurred at Casino

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

August 07, 2023 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by Karin Strohecker for Reuters ->

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - A panel that reviews disputes in the derivatives market ruled on Monday a "failure to pay" credit event had not occurred in relation to Casino Guichard Perrachon CASP.PA, dashing investors' hopes again for a payout on the company's credit default swaps (CDS).

The EMEA Credit Derivatives Determination Committee had (CDDC) met to discuss a number of questions raised by investors, it said on its website.

The latest statement comes after the panel had ruled in June that a "bankruptcy" credit event had not occurred. A number of circumstances can constitute a credit event that can trigger a payout on CDS, which insure against losses from exposure to corporate or sovereign debt

The cash-strapped French retailer Casino said in late July it had clinched a debt restructuring deal with investors led by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky to avert bankruptcy.

There were $428 million of net notional Casino CDS outstanding as of May 19, according to DTCC data. CASP5YEUAM=MG

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.