News & Insights

CDS committee accepts to hear question on Credit Suisse AT1 bonds

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

May 12, 2023 — 03:52 pm EDT

Written by Rodrigo Campos for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - The Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee (DC) accepted on Friday to look into a question on whether a "governmental intervention credit event" occurred with respect to Credit Suisse GSGN.S.

The DC overlooking Europe will have to determine specifics of the subordination of Credit Suisse’s additional tier-1 (AT1) bonds, according to the DC website.

As part of its takeover by UBS Group AG UBSG.S, the Swiss regulator decided Credit Suisse’s AT1 bonds, with a notional value of $17 billion, would be valued at zero, in a move that angered some holders of the debt.

Questions to the DC are typically raised in the process to determine whether a certain event will trigger payment of default insurance known as credit default swaps.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((rodrigo.campos@reuters.com; @RodrigoCampos;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.