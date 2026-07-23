CDR's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 10% Yield Mark

Looking at the chart above, CDR.PRC's low point in its 52 week range is $14.8132 per share, with $22.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.80.
Below is a dividend history chart for CDR.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on CDR's 6.50 % Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :
In Thursday trading, CDR's 6.50 % Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CDR.PRC) is currently up about 2.9% on the day.
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Further CDR.PRC Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.