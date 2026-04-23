CDR's Series C Preferred Stock Crosses Above 8% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of CDR's 6.50 % Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CDR.PRC) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $20.10 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 12.99% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, CDR.PRC was trading at a 17.72% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 35.68% in the "REITs" category.

Looking at the chart above, CDR.PRC's low point in its 52 week range is $14.4201 per share, with $22.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.10.

Below is a dividend history chart for CDR.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on CDR's 6.50 % Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :

In Thursday trading, CDR's 6.50 % Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CDR.PRC) is currently down about 2.3% on the day.

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