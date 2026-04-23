Markets
CDR.PRC

CDR's Series C Preferred Stock Crosses Above 8% Yield Territory

April 23, 2026 — 03:05 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Thursday, shares of CDR's 6.50 % Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CDR.PRC) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $20.10 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 12.99% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CDR.PRC was trading at a 17.72% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 35.68% in the "REITs" category.

CDR.PRC 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, CDR.PRC's low point in its 52 week range is $14.4201 per share, with $22.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.10.

Below is a dividend history chart for CDR.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on CDR's 6.50 % Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :

CDR.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

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In Thursday trading, CDR's 6.50 % Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CDR.PRC) is currently down about 2.3% on the day.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:
 Semiconductors Dividend Stocks
 Funds Holding DRDB
 Cheap Stocks To Watch

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Semiconductors Dividend Stocks-> Funds Holding DRDB-> Cheap Stocks To Watch-> More articles by this source->

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