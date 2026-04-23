CDR's Series C Preferred Stock Crosses Above 8% Yield Territory

Looking at the chart above, CDR.PRC's low point in its 52 week range is $14.4201 per share, with $22.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.10.
Below is a dividend history chart for CDR.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on CDR's 6.50 % Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :
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In Thursday trading, CDR's 6.50 % Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CDR.PRC) is currently down about 2.3% on the day.
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