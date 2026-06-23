CDR's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CDR's 7.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CDR.PRB) were yielding above the 9.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.8125), with shares changing hands as low as $19.06 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 18.66% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, CDR.PRB was trading at a 21.96% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 36.89% in the "REITs" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CDR.PRB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CDR.PRB's low point in its 52 week range is $15.36 per share, with $22.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.60.

Below is a dividend history chart for CDR.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on CDR's 7.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :

In Tuesday trading, CDR's 7.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CDR.PRB) is currently up about 0.5% on the day.

Further CDR.PRB Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.