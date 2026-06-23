CDR's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of CDR.PRB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CDR.PRB's low point in its 52 week range is $15.36 per share, with $22.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.60.
Below is a dividend history chart for CDR.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on CDR's 7.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :
In Tuesday trading, CDR's 7.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CDR.PRB) is currently up about 0.5% on the day.
Further CDR.PRB Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.