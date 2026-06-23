Markets
CDR.PRB

CDR's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9.5% Yield Mark

June 23, 2026 — 03:45 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CDR's 7.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CDR.PRB) were yielding above the 9.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.8125), with shares changing hands as low as $19.06 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 18.66% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CDR.PRB was trading at a 21.96% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 36.89% in the "REITs" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CDR.PRB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

CDR.PRB 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, CDR.PRB's low point in its 52 week range is $15.36 per share, with $22.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.60.

Below is a dividend history chart for CDR.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on CDR's 7.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :

CDR.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, CDR's 7.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CDR.PRB) is currently up about 0.5% on the day.

Further CDR.PRB Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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