$CDRE stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CDRE stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,588,696 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CDRE:
$CDRE Insider Trading Activity
$CDRE insiders have traded $CDRE stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WARREN B KANDERS (CEO AND CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 812,133 shares for an estimated $26,947,550.
- BRAD WILLIAMS (PRESIDENT) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $856,000
- NICOLAS SOKOLOW has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $844,355.
$CDRE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $CDRE stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 1,074,471 shares (+118.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,705,413
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 888,033 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,683,465
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 462,454 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,937,264
- UBS GROUP AG added 262,577 shares (+133.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,481,237
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 226,280 shares (+197.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,308,843
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 175,265 shares (-36.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,661,059
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 149,551 shares (+38.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,428,205
$CDRE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CDRE stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDRE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/27, 12/06 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 12/27.
