$CDRE stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CDRE stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,588,696 of trading volume.

$CDRE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CDRE:

$CDRE insiders have traded $CDRE stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WARREN B KANDERS (CEO AND CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 812,133 shares for an estimated $26,947,550 .

. BRAD WILLIAMS (PRESIDENT) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $856,000

NICOLAS SOKOLOW has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $844,355.

$CDRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $CDRE stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CDRE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CDRE stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDRE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/27, 12/06 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 12/27.

