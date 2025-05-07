CDRE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cadre Holdings Inc (Symbol: CDRE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.52, changing hands as high as $35.63 per share. Cadre Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 18.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CDRE's low point in its 52 week range is $27.0743 per share, with $40.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.52.

