CD&R to raise $23 bln for latest flagship fund- FT

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) is close to raising $23 billion for its new flagship buyout fund, overshooting its initial target by $3 billion to defy an industry-wide slump in fundraising, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The private equity firm asked its investors if it could raise the fund's so-called hard cap from $23 billion to $23.5 billion last week, in a sign of its confidence in raising more than its original target of $20 billion, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

CD&R declined to comment on the FT report, when contacted by Reuters.

The buyout firm's rare move to raise the fund's upper limit comes as the industry faces potentially more serious threats. Private equity funds could face the prospect of a prolonged period of higher borrowing costs, lower valuations, and depressed investment returns.

The value of U.S. buyout deals in the last quarter of 2022 fell to half the level of a year earlier and has remained depressed since.

