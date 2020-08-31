CD&R to buy KKR's Epicor Software for $4.7 bln
Aug 31 (Reuters) - Clayton Dubilier & Rice will buy private firm Epicor Software Corp from KKR & Co Inc KKR.N in a $4.7 billion deal, the companies said on Monday.
(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))
