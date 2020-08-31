CD&R to buy KKR's Epicor Software for $4.7 bln

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Clayton Dubilier & Rice will buy private firm Epicor Software Corp from KKR & Co Inc KKR.N in a $4.7 billion deal, the companies said on Monday.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.