US Markets
KKR

CD&R to buy KKR's Epicor Software for $4.7 bln

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Clayton Dubilier & Rice will buy private firm Epicor Software Corp from KKR & Co Inc in a $4.7 billion deal, the companies said on Monday.

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Clayton Dubilier & Rice will buy private firm Epicor Software Corp from KKR & Co Inc KKR.N in a $4.7 billion deal, the companies said on Monday.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KKR

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular