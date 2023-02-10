CD&R Investment Associates X Cuts Stake in Core & Main (CNM)

Fintel reports that CD&R Investment Associates X has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 174.03MM shares of Core & Main, Inc. (CNM). This represents 70.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 185.80MM shares and 75.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.34% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.94% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Core & Main is $30.04. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 35.94% from its latest reported closing price of $22.10.

The projected annual revenue for Core & Main is $6,574MM, an increase of 0.78%. The projected annual EPS is $2.09, an increase of 23.52%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in Core & Main. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 11.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNM is 0.31%, an increase of 8.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.37% to 258,228K shares. The put/call ratio of CNM is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice holds 160,797K shares representing 93.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 11,379K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,168K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 13.16% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,872K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,657K shares, representing an increase of 15.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 31.04% over the last quarter.

JSVAX - Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund Class T holds 4,341K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,365K shares, representing an increase of 22.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 43.91% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,995K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,243K shares, representing an increase of 18.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 38.17% over the last quarter.

Core & Main Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets nationwide. With more than 285 locations, the company provides its customers local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main’s 3,700 associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and sustainable infrastructure.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.