CD&R confirms sweetened bid to take UDG Healthcare private at $3.83 bln

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
UDG Healthcare said on Tuesday private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) has raised its offer to buy the London-listed firm to 2.76 billion pounds ($3.83 billion).

The bid of 1,080 pence per share is an increase of about 5.6% compared with CD&R's original offer.

($1 = 0.7209 pounds)

