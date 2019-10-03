CDP's Tononi eyeing job of Telecom Italia chairman - sources

MILAN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The head of Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), Massimo Tononi, is considering taking on the role of chairman at Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI, three sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

At TIM, Tononi would replace Fulvio Conti, who stepped down last month in a move that signalled an easing of tensions between the group's main shareholders. These include CDP, with a stake of around 10 percent.

No final decision has been made by Tononi, a former Goldman Sachs banker, two of the sources said. Telecom Italia and CDP declined to comment.

The next board meeting of CDP is scheduled for Oct. 24. TIM's board is due to meet on Oct. 21 to discuss the appointment of Conti's successor.

(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Elvira Pollina, writing by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Gavin Jones)

((silvia.aloisi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129 723; Reuters Messaging: silvia.aloisi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.