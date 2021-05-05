Markets
CDPQ To Acquire 30% Stake In ATC Europe - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) and Caisse de dpt et placement du Qubec (CDPQ), a global investment group, announced that CDPQ will acquire a 30% stake in ATC Europe through a deal valued at over 1.6 billion euros, implying an enterprise value of more than 8.8 billion euros for ATC Europe.

American Tower will retain managerial and operational control, as well as day-to-day oversight of ATC Europe. CDPQ will obtain seats on ATC Europe's Board of Directors, along with certain governance rights.

