CDP will not submit a bid for TIM network on Wednesday

MILAN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - State lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), Macquarie Asset Management and Open Fiber will not submit a bid for Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI's grid on Wednesday, they said in a statement.

A deadline for CDP to submit its offer, part of a broader project to combine TIM's network assets with those of smaller rival Open Fiber to create a unified broadband champion under CDP's control, expires on Wednesday.

CDP, Macquarie and Open Fiber said they were willing to discuss with the Italian government "the definition of the best market solutions" for setting up a domestic grid.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

