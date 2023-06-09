News & Insights

CDP, Macquarie consortium tables new bid for Telecom Italia's grid

June 09, 2023 — 02:14 pm EDT

June 9 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia said on Friday it had received two new non-binding offers from Italian state lender CDP and Australian fund Macquarie MQG.AX to buy its domestic landline grid and its submarine unit Sparkle.

The offers will be examined by TIM's board on June 19 and June 22, the company said.

Stocks mentioned

