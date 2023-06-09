CDP, Macquarie consortium tables new bid for Telecom Italia's grid

June 9 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia said on Friday it had received two new non-binding offers from Italian state lender CDP and Australian fund Macquarie MQG.AX to buy its domestic landline grid and its submarine unit Sparkle.

The offers will be examined by TIM's board on June 19 and June 22, the company said.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru)

