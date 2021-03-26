CDP-led consortium to up offer for Autostrade, valuing co at more than 9.5 bln euros - paper

Adds CDP comment, background

MILAN, March 26 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Italy's state-lender CDP is set to raise its offer for Atlantia's ATL.MI motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia to value all of the company at more than 9.5 billion euros (11.19 billion), daily Il Messaggero said on Friday.

"The new binding proposal ... raises from 9.1 billion euros to over 9.5 billion euros the cash component for 100% (of Autostrade) but keeps intact the indemnities for 1.5 billion", Il Messaggero said, citing banking sources.

CDP, which is expected to hold a board meeting on the matter on Saturday, declined to comment.

Atlantia's key investors said on Thursday the bid expected by Saturday from Italian state lender CDP and its partners appeared to be the best option for the sale of the group's motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia.

CDP, together with co-investors Macquarie MQG.AX and Blackstone BX.N, have been negotiating with Atlantia on Autostrade since last year as part of an effort to end a dispute triggered by the 2018 collapse of a bridge ran by the unit.

($1 = 0.8490 euros)

(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

