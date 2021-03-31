CDP-led consortium readies sweeter bid for Atlantia motorway unit - sources

ROME, March 31 (Reuters) - A consortium of investors led by Italian state lender CDP has put the final touches to a sweeter offer for Atlantia's ATL.MI 88% stake in motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia, two sources said on Wednesday.

The proposal is based on an unchanged valuation of 9.1 billion euros ($10.7 billion) for the whole of Autostrade, but asks the infrastructure group to cover for much less than 1.5 billion euros in potential legal risks, improving the terms of a previous offer it presented in February.

($1 = 0.8527 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Francesca Landini; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

