US Markets
BX

CDP-led consortium readies sweeter bid for Atlantia motorway unit - sources

Contributors
Giuseppe Fonte Reuters
Francesca Landini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE

A consortium of investors led by Italian state lender CDP has put the final touches to a sweeter offer for Atlantia's 88% stake in motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia, two sources said on Wednesday.

ROME, March 31 (Reuters) - A consortium of investors led by Italian state lender CDP has put the final touches to a sweeter offer for Atlantia's ATL.MI 88% stake in motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia, two sources said on Wednesday.

The proposal is based on an unchanged valuation of 9.1 billion euros ($10.7 billion) for the whole of Autostrade, but asks the infrastructure group to cover for much less than 1.5 billion euros in potential legal risks, improving the terms of a previous offer it presented in February.

($1 = 0.8527 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Francesca Landini; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular