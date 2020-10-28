CDP-led consortium keeps price range unchanged in new offer for Atlantia motorway unit

MILAN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Italy's state lender CDP said a consortium it leads was keeping the valuation of Autostrade per l'Italia unchanged in a new detailed offer to buy Atlantia's ATL.MI 88% stake in the toll-road business and pledged to come up with final terms of the deal in 10 weeks.

It said the deal carried out by a consortium, which also includes investment funds Macquarie and Blackstone, envisaged other Italian operators coming on board.

The state lender said the consortium could buy the whole of Autostrade should minority shareholders in the highway company decide to exercise their right to sell shares.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti and Stephen Jewkes)

((stephen.jewkes@thomsonreuters.com; +39.0266129695; Reuters Messaging: stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.