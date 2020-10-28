CDP-led consortium keeps price range unchanged in new offer for Atlantia motorway unit

Contributors
Giulia Segreti Reuters
Stephen Jewkes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE

Italy's state lender CDP said a consortium it leads was keeping the valuation of Autostrade per l'Italia unchanged in a new detailed offer to buy Atlantia's 88% stake in the toll-road business and pledged to come up with final terms of the deal in 10 weeks.

MILAN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Italy's state lender CDP said a consortium it leads was keeping the valuation of Autostrade per l'Italia unchanged in a new detailed offer to buy Atlantia's ATL.MI 88% stake in the toll-road business and pledged to come up with final terms of the deal in 10 weeks.

It said the deal carried out by a consortium, which also includes investment funds Macquarie and Blackstone, envisaged other Italian operators coming on board.

The state lender said the consortium could buy the whole of Autostrade should minority shareholders in the highway company decide to exercise their right to sell shares.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti and Stephen Jewkes)

((stephen.jewkes@thomsonreuters.com; +39.0266129695; Reuters Messaging: stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters