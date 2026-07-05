CDP Director Sells 3,922 Shares — Here's What That Means for Investors

Key Points

3,922 shares sold for a transaction value of ~$127,000.

The sale represented 50.77% of Denton's direct equity holdings.

The transaction involved only direct holdings.

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Robert L. Denton, Director at COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP), reported the sale of 3,922 shares of Common Stock for a total of ~$127,000 on May 26, 2026, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 3,922 Transaction value $127K Post-transaction shares (direct) 3,803 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $123K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($32.38); post-transaction value based on May 26, 2026 market close (exact closing price not provided in the filed data).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Denton's previous dispositions?

The 3,922-share sale is in line with prior transactions, with previous open-market sales over the past two years ranging from 3,922 to 4,523 shares, indicating a consistent approach to transaction sizing as Denton's available holdings have declined.

The 3,922-share sale is in line with prior transactions, with previous open-market sales over the past two years ranging from 3,922 to 4,523 shares, indicating a consistent approach to transaction sizing as Denton's available holdings have declined. What proportion of Denton's COPT Defense Properties holdings was impacted by this transaction?

This sale accounted for 50.77% of Denton's direct equity position, reducing his holdings from 7,725 shares immediately prior to the transaction to 3,803 shares after execution.

This sale accounted for 50.77% of Denton's direct equity position, reducing his holdings from 7,725 shares immediately prior to the transaction to 3,803 shares after execution. Were any indirect holdings or derivative securities affected by this trade?

No indirect entities or derivative securities were involved; all shares sold and remaining are held directly in Common Stock.

No indirect entities or derivative securities were involved; all shares sold and remaining are held directly in Common Stock. What does Denton's remaining stake imply about future transaction capacity?

With only 3,803 directly held shares remaining, Denton's capacity for similarly sized transactions is now materially reduced, making future trades likely to be smaller in scale unless new awards or acquisitions occur.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $776.7 million Net income (TTM) $163 million Dividend yield 3.28% 1-year price change 33.6%

* 1-year performance calculated using July 2, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

CPD owns, manages, leases, develops, and acquires office and data center properties, with a core focus on Defense/IT and select urban office locations.

It generates revenue primarily through rental income from long-term leases, supported by a high occupancy rate and a portfolio concentrated in mission-critical government and contractor sites.

The company serves U.S. government agencies and defense contractors, particularly those engaged in national security and information technology operations.

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust specializing in office and data center assets supporting U.S. government and defense-related tenants. The company manages a portfolio of 192 properties totaling 22.9 million square feet, with 95% occupancy as of June 2023. Its strategic focus on mission-critical locations and stable, long-term tenants provides a durable revenue base and competitive positioning within the office REIT sector.

What this transaction means for investors

COPT Defense Properties isn't a way to play the AI data center boom, despite the surface-level similarity. This is a defensive income name built around government and defense contractor tenants who sign long-term leases tied to federal budgets and national security priorities, not hyperscalers chasing compute capacity. Denton's sale, a discretionary transaction rather than a scheduled plan sale, came after a strong stock run, which reads as normal profit-taking rather than a signal about the business. As a director, his equity stake is modest relative to company leadership, so a reduced personal position doesn't say much about the outlook here. What actually matters is the cash flow profile: government-backed leases tend to be stickier and less cyclical than commercial office space, which makes this a lower-volatility holding rather than a growth story. The tradeoff is limited upside — this isn't a stock that reprices sharply higher on a good quarter, because its value proposition is stability, not momentum. For investors who want real estate exposure without the swings of a typical office REIT, and who are comfortable with a narrower tenant base concentrated in one sector, COPT fits a specific role: ballast, not a bet. It's worth evaluating alongside other income-oriented holdings based on how much predictability you're prioritizing over growth. For a broader look at the sector it technically belongs to, see our coverage of data center REIT options.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.