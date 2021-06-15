CDP and allies agree 5-yr lock-up for Atlantia's unit deal - source

MILAN, June 15 (Reuters) - Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and investment partners Macquarie MQG.AX and Blackstone BX.N have agreed a five-year lock-up for their joint investment in Atlantia's motorway unit, one source close to the matter said.

The three partners signed a deal to buy Atlantia's 88% stake in its Autostrade per l'Italia unit for 8 billion euros ($9.70 billion) last week.

The transaction is expected to be finalised between Nov. 30 this year and June 30, 2022.

($1 = 0.8250 euros)

