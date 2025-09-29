CDON AB (OM:CDON) Price Target Decreased by 25.48% to 99.96

The average one-year price target for CDON AB (OM:CDON) has been revised to 99,96 kr / share. This is a decrease of 25.48% from the prior estimate of 134,13 kr dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 98,98 kr to a high of 102,90 kr / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.83% from the latest reported closing price of 72,00 kr / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in CDON AB. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDON is 1.43%, an increase of 21.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.21% to 539K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PHLOX - Philotimo Focused Growth and Income Fund holds 514K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 502K shares , representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDON by 21.87% over the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust holds 25K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

