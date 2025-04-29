$CDNS stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CDNS stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $373,092,022 of trading volume.

$CDNS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CDNS:

$CDNS insiders have traded $CDNS stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANIRUDH DEVGAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 99,071 shares for an estimated $30,676,738 .

. CHIN-CHI TENG (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 41,018 shares for an estimated $12,368,369 .

. JOHN M WALL (Sr. VP & CFO) sold 4,224 shares for an estimated $1,305,342

PAUL CUNNINGHAM (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,900 shares for an estimated $1,095,068 .

. PAUL SCANNELL (Sr. Vice President) sold 3,171 shares for an estimated $969,628

KARNA NISEWANER (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,421 shares for an estimated $624,635 .

. VINCENTELLI ALBERTO SANGIOVANNI sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $447,675

ITA M BRENNAN sold 180 shares for an estimated $49,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CDNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 602 institutional investors add shares of $CDNS stock to their portfolio, and 585 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CDNS Government Contracts

We have seen $2,453,516 of award payments to $CDNS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$CDNS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CDNS stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDNS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.

on 03/27. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/17 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 03/17 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 02/26.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CDNS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CDNS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/11/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CDNS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CDNS forecast page.

$CDNS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CDNS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CDNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $330.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Siti Panigrahi from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $300.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Gary Mobley from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $360.0 on 11/11/2024

You can track data on $CDNS on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.