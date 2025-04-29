$CDNS stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CDNS stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $373,092,022 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CDNS:
$CDNS Insider Trading Activity
$CDNS insiders have traded $CDNS stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANIRUDH DEVGAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 99,071 shares for an estimated $30,676,738.
- CHIN-CHI TENG (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 41,018 shares for an estimated $12,368,369.
- JOHN M WALL (Sr. VP & CFO) sold 4,224 shares for an estimated $1,305,342
- PAUL CUNNINGHAM (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,900 shares for an estimated $1,095,068.
- PAUL SCANNELL (Sr. Vice President) sold 3,171 shares for an estimated $969,628
- KARNA NISEWANER (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,421 shares for an estimated $624,635.
- VINCENTELLI ALBERTO SANGIOVANNI sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $447,675
- ITA M BRENNAN sold 180 shares for an estimated $49,500
$CDNS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 602 institutional investors add shares of $CDNS stock to their portfolio, and 585 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 2,633,224 shares (-33.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $791,178,483
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 766,171 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $230,203,738
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 743,370 shares (-28.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $223,352,950
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP added 716,041 shares (+53.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $215,141,678
- FMR LLC added 639,146 shares (+8.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $192,037,807
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 632,175 shares (+12.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $189,943,300
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 601,834 shares (+25.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $180,827,043
$CDNS Government Contracts
We have seen $2,453,516 of award payments to $CDNS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SOFTWARE MAINTENANCE: $1,099,257
- THIS IS BPA CALL # 12 FOR THE AGENCY-WIDE POINTWISE RENEWAL. QUOTE # O-1355980 DATED 05/27/2024 IS ATTACHED...: $504,916
- CADENCE SOFTWARE LICENSE RENEWAL (1 YEAR): $148,740
- POINTWISE SOFTWARE MAINTENANCE RENEWAL: $75,600
- FINETURBO HPC LICENSE: $72,819
$CDNS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CDNS stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDNS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/17 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 02/26.
$CDNS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CDNS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/11/2024
$CDNS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CDNS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CDNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $330.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Siti Panigrahi from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $300.0 on 04/15/2025
- Gary Mobley from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $360.0 on 11/11/2024
