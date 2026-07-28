CDNS Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Agentic AI Demand

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto frame agentic AI as both a new product opportunity and a driver of heavier use of its established design engines.

Management also raised the full-year outlook, citing strength across core EDA, IP, hardware and System Design and Analysis rather than reliance on one product or customer.

CDNS Raises the 2026 Outlook

John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, said Cadence now expects 2026 revenues of $6.26 billion to $6.34 billion. The midpoint implies 19% growth.

Non-GAAP operating margin is projected at 43.75% to 44.75%, while non-GAAP earnings are expected at $8.05 to $8.15 per share. Operating cash flow is targeted at about $2 billion.

For the third quarter, management guided to revenues of $1.595 billion to $1.625 billion and non-GAAP earnings of $2.01 to $2.07 per share. The outlook assumes export-control regulations remain substantially similar through year-end.

Cadence Positions Agents as a Demand Accelerator

Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer, described Cadence’s “Three-Layer Cake” as compute and data, physically accurate design engines, and AI agents that orchestrate workflows.

He argued that agents expand the design alternatives explored and repeatedly invoke Cadence tools. That creates monetization through agent licenses and greater use of underlying software.

Wall said customer activity is advancing through evaluations, pilots and early deployments. He cautioned that guidance does not assume a sudden step-up in agentic AI revenues.

CDNS Sees Early Product Traction

Devgan said ChipStack has more than 20 customer engagements and is in production across multiple chip designs. ViraStack has more than 25 engagements, with disclosed productivity gains ranging from twofold to tenfold.

AuraStack extends the portfolio into PCB and advanced packaging, while InnoStack targets advanced-node system-on-chip design. Some public customer examples have shown improvements as high as 40 times.

A Mizuho analyst pressed management on adoption speed. Devgan called early add-on activity encouraging but emphasized that the products have been in the market for only about six months.

Cadence Broadens Its Growth Engines

Core EDA revenues increased 18% year over year, IP grew more than 40%, and System Design and Analysis advanced 37%.

Hardware posted another record quarter and added 12 new customers. Wall said demand remains strongest among AI and high-performance computing customers, with supply capacity limiting deliveries.

Second-quarter revenues came in at $1,584.5 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,576.2 million. Non-GAAP earnings of $2.11 per share also topped the $2.05 consensus mark.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Quote

CDNS Deepens Foundry and Customer Ties

Devgan highlighted a multiyear Intel engagement spanning the 14A process, design-technology co-optimization, EDA and IP. He said the agreement is incremental to existing Intel business, with most benefits expected beyond 2026.

Management also pointed to stronger relationships with Samsung and continued collaboration with TSMC. Devgan said Cadence’s prior relative weakness at Intel and Samsung has improved, particularly in digital implementation, verification and signoff.

In response to a Deutsche Bank analyst, Wall said second-half margins include targeted spending on Intel opportunities and Hexagon integration. He characterized that spending as investment rather than deterioration in the operating model.

Cadence Defends the EDA Moat

A Needham analyst asked whether powerful language models could bypass commercial EDA tools and generate designs directly for fabrication.

Devgan rejected that scenario, arguing that physically accurate tools and verified engineering data remain essential. He said customer choice is more apt to expand at the language-model layer than replace core simulation engines.

A Baird analyst also asked about open-source agents. Devgan said customers may build their own orchestration, but mission-critical work still depends on differentiated knowledge graphs, deep tool access and specialized hardware.

CDNS Enters the Second Half With Broad Momentum

Management’s tone was confident but measured. Devgan emphasized stronger design activity, share gains and agentic AI as separate supports for growth.

Wall said recurring revenues rose about 24%, including roughly four percentage points from Hexagon, while add-on demand remained strong in a comparatively light renewal year.

Zacks Signals for Cadence

CDNS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), with a Value Score of F, Growth and Momentum Scores of C and a VGM Score of D. That combination indicates a neutral earnings-revision signal alongside weaker style characteristics. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Style Scores complement the Rank, with A and B grades viewed more favorably than lower grades. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts revise estimates following the reported results.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.