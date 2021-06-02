CDNS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $124.08, changing hands as low as $123.91 per share. Cadence Design Systems Inc shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDNS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CDNS's low point in its 52 week range is $87.94 per share, with $149.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $124.53. The CDNS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

