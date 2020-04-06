CDNS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $68.92, changing hands as high as $69.77 per share. Cadence Design Systems Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDNS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CDNS's low point in its 52 week range is $51.39 per share, with $80.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.42. The CDNS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

