CDNS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $160.70, changing hands as high as $161.33 per share. Cadence Design Systems Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDNS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CDNS's low point in its 52 week range is $122.035 per share, with $192.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $161.41. The CDNS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

