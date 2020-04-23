CDNA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of CareDx Inc (Symbol: CDNA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.88, changing hands as high as $24.88 per share. CareDx Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CDNA's low point in its 52 week range is $13.04 per share, with $41.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.60.

