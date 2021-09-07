CDNA Crosses Below Key Price/Book Valuation Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CareDx Inc (Symbol: CDNA) crossed below their last reported book value — defined as common shareholder equity per share — of $74.00, changing hands as low as $73.03 per share. CareDx Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDNA shares, versus its 50 and 200 day moving averages:

Looking at the chart above, CDNA's low point in its 52 week range is $30.27 per share, with $99.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.32.

